Welcome to the summer of COVID-19. Across Central Virginia, venues are putting precautions in place and reopening to provide local music.
Be sure to wear your mask, stay mindful of proper social distancing from other listeners and pay attention to signs and instructions. As seating capacity will be limited, some venues that hadn't asked you for reservations before will need to do so now, and sanitation rules may mean that places that used to welcome your four-footed friends can't accommodate them at the moment. If everyone follows the rules, there will be plenty of summer fun.
Is your venue offering live music again? If so, please send your information to jsathe@dailyprogress.com.
At IX Art Park
An outdoor concert series will begin at 5 p.m. July 18 on IX Art Park's piazza with the reggae music of Positive Collective. Chickenhead Blues Band will perform at 5 p.m. July 24.
Look for a colorful painted circle to stay in while you're listening to the music. The circles allow listeners to stay 10 feet apart, and attendance will be capped at 150 people. To help reduce contact, plan on buying your tickets in advance; that also will ensure that you get a circle big enough for your party. And don't forget your mask.
Tickets are $10; they're $7 in advance. Learn more at ixartpark.com.
Tee time for free time
Local Vocals will perform from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday outdoors at the Grill at Meadowcreek Golf Course.
The full menu will be available. It's fine to bring your own chairs, but leave coolers at home.
Rain may cancel the event, so before you head out, call (434) 296-6969.
At DuCard
DuCard Vineyards is resuming its Second Saturday Concert Series this weekend with the tropical rock and country sounds of Tropical Attitudes from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
There's no cover charge, but reservations are encouraged; call ahead to save seats for your party of six or fewer people. Be sure to wear your masks. Dinner can be purchased from Pepper's Grill.
Music on the Patio resumes from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. July 18 with the original songwriting of Pat Anderson. Jimmy O will perform on July 25, and Billy and the Backbeats will be there Aug. 1. Get all the details at ducardvineyards.com.
