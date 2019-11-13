This week’s Be There highlights include the Charlottesville Symphony’s “Romantic Titans” concerts, Ariana Grande’s Sweetener stop at John Paul Jones Arena and this year’s Martha’s Market benefit.
Isn’t it ‘Romantic’
The Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia will team up with horn soloist Katy Ambrose and the University Singers for “Romantic Titans: Bruckner, Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss.” The program, the second in the symphony’s 45th season, can be heard at 8 p.m. Saturday in Cabell Hall Auditorium and at 3:30 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center at Charlottesville High School.
Benjamin Rous, the symphony’s music director, will conduct Montgomery’s “Caught by the Wind” and Strauss’s “Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, Op. 11” with Ambrose. Slon will conduct the symphony and the University Singers in Mendelssohn’s “Psalm 42, Op. 42” and Bruckner’s “Te Deum in C, WAB 45.”
Plan on arriving early for Saturday’s concert, because Richard Will, associate professor in UVa’s McIntire Department of Music, will present his “Know the Score” pre-concert lecture at 7:15 p.m. in Minor Hall.
Tickets are $45 to $10; student tickets are $10, and each UVa student may request a free ticket in advance. Keep in mind that UVa faculty and staff members get a 20% discount. Get tickets and details at artsboxoffice.virginia.edu or (434) 924-3376.
How sweet it is
Ariana Grande’s The Sweetener World Tour is heading to John Paul Jones Arena at 7 p.m. Friday. It’s an opportunity to hear a multiplatinum-selling star who has been riding high as Billboard’s “Woman of the Year” and the artist behind “thank u, next” and “God Is a Woman.”
Get tickets at ticketmaster.com; they’ll range from $277.95 to $77.95. Parking is $15. For details, visit johnpauljonesarena.com.
Martha’s Market
The 26th annual Martha’s Market will return to The Pavilion at Boar’s Head Resort from Friday through Sunday. Presented by the Women’s Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, the festive marketplace setting is filled with vendors from across the country, offering more than 40 boutiques.
The Celebration of Hope Gala is set for 7 p.m. Saturday. The event includes exclusive shopping opportunities, plus a silent auction, heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar. For tickets, which are $100, go to mjhfoundation.org.
An admission fee of $10 allows you to come and go all weekend, and guests ages 13 and younger get in for free. (Hey, children have holiday shopping to do, too.)
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Learn more at mjhfoundation.org.
