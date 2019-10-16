This week’s Be There options get off to a spooky start with evening tours throughout Scottsville history and continue with a toast to a Cellar production in Barboursville.
Twilight ToursIf you like the idea of boning up on Scottsville history by lamplight, here’s your chance to stroll around and take it all in. Scottsville Museum is presenting the seventh annual Twilight Tours Through Scottsville History, so plan on heading to the museum on Saturday and Sunday and joining a tour. Groups will leave the museum every 20 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday and from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
An accessible indoor performance for people who’d rather not take the hourlong outdoor trek is set for 2 p.m. Sunday at Victory Hall at 401 Valley St.
The event gives visitors a chance to learn more about figures from the town’s past, including Cyrus McCormick, Robert Coles, Lottie Moon and George Bagby.
Each tour is $5. Dress for the weather, be sure to wear comfortable walking shoes and reserve your spot online at smuseum.avenue.org/. Proceeds will help the museum keep Scottsville’s stories alive for Halloween seasons and generations to come.
“Sipping” in the CellarFour County Players is presenting “The Savannah Sipping Society” in the Barboursville community theater’s intimate Cellar space at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Director Meg Hoover’s cast includes Lisa Medders, Johncie Carlson, Amy David, Hannah Vidaver and Meghan Wallace. Together, they’ll tell the stories of four Southern women who realize they need more out of life than their routines can deliver — and the enduring friendships they build along the way while they search for more.
Scott Bates is production stage manager, Debbie Owen is producer, Anna Taylor is costume designer, Jadyn Kowahl is lighting designer, Meg Hoover is scenic designer and set dresser, Carl Schwaner is sound designer, John Coleman is master carpenter, Erin Wallace is board operator, Katie Hutchins is dresser/run crew, Nick Hagy is technical director and Gary Warwick White is production manager.
Tickets are $15. Space is limited, so reserve your seat online at fourcp.org. For tickets or details, call (540) 832-5355.
Strike up the BandCharlottesville Municipal Band fans can hear the 97th Season Fall Concert at 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the Main Stage Theatre in the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College.
The 80-member ensemble, directed by Stephen R. Layman, will perform orchestral transcriptions — think Rossini’s “William Tell Overture” and William Walton’s “Crown Imperial” — as well as concert band classics, such as “Be Thou My Vision” by David Gillingham and “Semper Fidelis March” by John Philip Sousa. Hollywood tunes fill “The Magnificent Seven” and “John Williams Swings.”
Listen for Katy Ambrose, principal French horn with the Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia, as guest soloist for “Adagio and Allegro for Horn and Band” by Don Haddad.
The program also includes the premiere of “Eternal Father” by band member and composer Charles Torian Jr.
The concert is free. Learn more online at cvilleband.org, on Twitter at @CvilleMuniBand and on Instagram at @charlottesvillemunicipalband.
Piano jazz at First PresbyterianPatricia Barber is bringing her trio to First Presbyterian Church, where she’ll lead the group from the keyboard of the church’s rare Fazioli pano. The concert, at 7 p.m. Sunday, is presented by the Charlottesville Jazz Society and and WTJU.
Barber, a composer and songwriter as well as a pianist and bandleader, will share the spotlight with drummer John Dietmier and bassist Larry Kohut.
The concert is $20, $15 for paid Charlottesville jazz Society members and $10 for students. Get tickets online at barbertrio.brownpapertickets.com or call (434) 249-6191.
