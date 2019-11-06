This week’s Be There collection is focusing on dance, theater, Appalachicana music and some free singing lessons.
Dancing with guest artist
The Dance Program of Department of Drama at the University of Virginia will present its Fall Dance Concert at 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in Culbreth Theatre at UVa.
That’s when Charlottesville-based guest artists Faith Levine and Katharine Birdsall will present their work.
Levine’s newest work, “Undercurrent,” focuses on the calming effect of the ocean in the midst of chaos. In addition to teaching dance conditioning at ACAC, Levine is a senior instructor at Posture Studio Pilates.
Birdsall will present her “Proscenium,” which examines the theatrical concept of the fourth wall. A founding member of Zen Monkey Project, she is a certified teacher of the Alexander Technique.
Two members of UVa’s dance faculty also will be in the spotlight. Lecturer Meredith Sutton’s “Notes on Transition” explores the unpredictability of transition times and references author Susan Sontag’s work in its title.
Kim Brooks Mata, associate professor and artistic director of dance, offers “indelible,” her most recent piece, which was created with nine student dancers. The work was developed to help examine the lasting impressions that can be created by a moment or shared experience.
Two undergraduate students also have created pieces for the Fall Dance Concert, so keep an eye out for Carolyn Diamond’s “”https://bit.ly/IqT6zt,” which dives into the relationships people have with media, social media and themselves. Erin Perry’s “At the end of the day” will dig into complex issues about our images of self.
Free parking is available next to the Drama Building in the Culbreth Road Parking Garage.
Tickets are $7; seniors, UVa faculty and staff members and alumni association members pay $6, and students get in for $5. Each full-time UVa students can request a free ticket; just be sure to reserve your seat at least 24 hours in advance. For all the particulars, call (434) 924-3376 or head to the arts box office in the UVa Drama Building lobby.
Not your average gathering
Persimmon Tree Players is offering a Thanksgiving-themed play that dives into family dysfunction with humor and togetherness.
“A Nice Family Gathering” will be presented Saturday and Sunday at Carysbrook Performing Arts Center; additional performances are scheduled for Nov. 15, 16 and 17.
Beth Sherk will direct a local cast of newcomers and veteran actors. Look for Steve Bevis, George Gaige, Carl Heins, Jennifer Starkey, Justin Meyer, Brooke Agee and Marianne Hill. Gaige also serves as producer.
Phil Olson’s play follows members of a Minnesota family as they come together for their first Thanksgiving since the death of the family patriarch. The father attends the feast as a ghost on a mission — to tell his wife of 52 years that he loves her, which he neglected to do during his lifetime. She can’t hear or see him, and when her new gentleman friend arrives for the holiday meal, the complications intensify.
Tickets are $15, $12 in advance and $10 for military members, veterans and students. Family packages for two adults and three or more children are $5 per person. Get the details at (434) 842-1333.
A century’s wait is over
Mark Twain wrote his comedy play “Is He Dead?” more than a century before it was published in 2003. In its new production, the cast at St. Anne’s-Belfeld School will be exploring Twain’s musings about artists of great merit not being recognized until they’re gone and can’t enjoy the resulting fame and fortune.
The actors will present the comedy at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday in Grisham Hall on the school’s Greenway Rise Campus at 2132 Ivy Road. Tickets are $16.50 for adults and $11.50 for students.
Get all the details online at stab.org/fallplay.
‘Appalachiana’ at the Prism
Anya Hinkle will bring her band, Tellico, and her “Appalachicana style of music to C’ville Coffee at 7 p.m. Saturday in a Prism Coffeehouse event.
The Asheville, North Carolina-based songwriter released “Woven Waters” late last year; the album was produced by Celtic guitar star John Doyle. “Ballad of Zora Abston,” one of its tracks, took third place in the Hazel Dickens Songwriting Contest and first place in the Chris Austin Songwriting Contest at Merlefest.
The band includes Julian Pinelli on violin, mandolinist Thomas Cassell and bassist Johnny Calamari. The musicians will be teaming up again for a tour of Japan soon after this slate of Virginia shows.
Tickets are $17; they’re $14 in advance. For tickets and details, call (434) 978-4335 or visit cvillecoffee.com.
Raise your voice
The Jeffersonland Chorus has started offering free voice lessons to gentlemen of all experience levels. Five lessons remain on Monday evenings.
If you’ve enjoyed the resurgence of a cappella music and always wanted to try it for yourself, these lesson can help boost confidence while strengthening technique.
To sign up, or to learn more, call chorus president Nico Scopelliti at (434) 260-0857 or visit JLChorus.org.
