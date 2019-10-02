The free concert by Wale is this week’s big Be There happening, so don’t miss your chance to hear the first rapper to open a State of the Union address share his Grammy Award-nominated music with fans right here in downtown Charlottesville.
Wale is bringing his “Everything Is Fine Tour” to Charlottesville’s Sprint Pavilion on Tuesday.
Tickets are free, and they’ll be available starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Sprint Pavilion box office. Keep in mind that there’s a limit of two tickets per person.
If you already reserved yours online at sprintpavilion.com, do not forget to print them out and bring them along, or keep them handy on your phone so you can get them scanned at the gate. All of the advance tickets have been claimed already, so if you didn’t nab yours ahead of time, head to the box office at 4 p.m.
Children ages 10 and younger will not need tickets.
Get all the details online at sprint pavilion.com, or call (434) 245-4910. Questions? Email wale@sprint pavilion.com.
