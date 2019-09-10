Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday for a Dec. 1 show by Béla Fleck and the Flecktones at the Paramount Theater.
The original lineup of the Flecktones — banjo innovator Fleck, Howard Levy on piano and harmonica, Future Man on percussion and drumitar and Victor Wooten on bass — is marking its 30th anniversary.
Fleck formed the band in 1988 for a one-time performance on PBS’ “Lonesome Pine Special.” The quartet began touring in 1989, winning over listeners with a fresh blend of classical, jazz, bluegrass, African music, electric blues and Eastern European folk.
Tickets will be $65, $50 and $35. They will be available online at theparamount.net, in person at the Paramount’s box office on the Downtown Mall or by phone at (434) 979-1333.
