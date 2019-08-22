Fridays After Five with Charlottesville Municipal Band with Salute to Swing: Annual outdoor summer series, 5:30 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Orchard Jams with Adrian Duke: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.
$12 Bacon: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Madly Backwards: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Market for Lemons: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Double U: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Stable Shakers: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Screening of "Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333, $10, $8 youths 12 and younger.
“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.
”Steel Magnolias”: Victory Hall Players, 7:30 p.m., Images Salon in Scottsville, $20, $15 students and seniors.