Fridays After Five with Tonia Ray & The Sound Machine Band with Croco: Annual outdoor summer series, 5:30 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.

Comedienne/ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 students and seniors.

Mipso with Kate Rhudy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15.

L.Y.A.O.: The After Show with your hosts Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance, must be 16 or older.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Orchard Jams with Alive in the Superunknown: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.

Timi Ryalls: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Tyler Dick: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

The Pollocks: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Cloud City with Deloy Moore: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Funktional Electrik: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Catalina Vicens: Opening concert in 40th season of Westminster Organ Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free.

“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.

 

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments