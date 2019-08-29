Fridays After Five with Tonia Ray & The Sound Machine Band with Croco: Annual outdoor summer series, 5:30 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
Comedienne/ventriloquist Lynn Trefzger: 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 students and seniors.
Mipso with Kate Rhudy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15.
L.Y.A.O.: The After Show with your hosts Chris Alan and Winston Hodges: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance, must be 16 or older.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Orchard Jams with Alive in the Superunknown: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.
Timi Ryalls: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Tyler Dick: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
The Pollocks: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Cloud City with Deloy Moore: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Funktional Electrik: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Catalina Vicens: Opening concert in 40th season of Westminster Organ Concert Series, 7:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, (434) 963-4690, free.
“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.
