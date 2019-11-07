Wilco "Ode to Joy Tour" with Deep Sea Diver: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, $82 gold circle, $69 lower reserved, $45 upper reserved, $39 lawn/general admission. New lawn seats available for the previously sold-out show.
TEDxCharlottesville: 9 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $90.50.
An Evening with Billy Strings, Part 2: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $24, $20 advance, sold out.
After-Party with Wrinkle Neck Mules: 9:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
The Songmaker Series Presents: Maia Sharp in Concert: 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, $24, $20 advance.
Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Midnight Buzz Band: 6-9 p.m., Mouth Wide Open food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Blue Sunburst Band: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
East High Cellar: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
"Is He Dead?": St. Anne's-Belfield Upper School, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall on Greenway Rise Campus at 2132 Ivy Road, $16.50, $11.50 students.
Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia: Fall Dance Concert with guest artists Faith Levine and Katharine Birdsall, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $5 students. Each UVa student may request one free ticket in advance.
