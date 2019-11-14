FRIDAY 11-15

Ariana Grande: Sweetener Tour, 7:30 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, $277.95-$77.953, parking $15.

Boy Named Banjo with Morgan Wade and Pierce Edens: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 7:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance, limited $50 ticket four-packs.

Lady Lamb with Toth: Presented by WTJU, 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $16 advance.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Mississippi Conjure reunion: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Charlottesville Jazz Congregation: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Dillon Norback & Friends: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Superunknown: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Jesse Ray Carter Trio: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Paramount Presents: "Exhibition on Screen — Leonardo: The Works": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors, $11 students.

26th annual Martha's Market: Presented by The Women's Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 3-9 p.m., Pavilion at Boar's Head Resort, $10 includes unlimited entry throughout the weekend, benefits women's breast health care and programs.

"Tigers Be Still": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

"She Kills Monsters": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students, includes mature content.

