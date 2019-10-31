The Infamous Stringdusters with Kitchen Dwellers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $34, $30 advance.
Day of the Dead All-Stars and Sisters and Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
First Friday: Open stage and potluck-style dinner, 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover, bring a dish to share, bring your instruments if you'd like to play.
Eli and Eli Cook Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Day of the Dead Party with Beleza: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Charlie and the 45s for Live Band Country Karaoke: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Spudnik Tomtoberfest After-Party: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Matt Willner & Enemies: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Haydn's "Armida": Victory Hall Opera, 7:30 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative, (434) 227-9978, $65 premium, $35 general admission and $14 students. Premium tickets include best seats and post-show wine-and-cheese reception with the artists at Firefly Restaurant.
”The Haunting of Hill House”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions at 1717 Allied Lane, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
