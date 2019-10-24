The Legwarmers: The Ultimate '80s Tribute Band: Presented by Generations 102.3, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.
2019 Mock Stars Ball and Art Show, Night 1, with host Paige Campbell: Starring CR from DR as Father John Misty, Dropping Julia as Amy Winehouse, The Currys as The Beatles, Will Overman as The Band, Breakers/Astronomers as Queens of the Stone Age, Bombpop as Television and Studebaker Huck as Nirvana, 7:59 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $36, benefit for Shelter for Help in Emergency in memory of Whitney French.
Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show": Featuring the cast of Charming Underclothes — Feature Presentations from Reel to Real and music by Please Don't Tell, 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance. Film is rated R; patrons 17 and younger may attend with a parent or guardian.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Telemetry with Paul Stapleton, Trash Cats and Naomi Alligator: 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, free.
Stargazing Party: Talk at 6:30 p.m., stargazing with Charlottesville Astronomical Society members begins at 7:30 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Chickenhead Blues Band: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Tyler Dick Band: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Rosier (formerly Les Poules a Colin): 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
Patrick Coman: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Sam Colony: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
3WV's Halloween Bash with Southern Crossroads: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Choose Your Own Adventure: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra: "Symphonic Masquerade: An Evening of Fantasy and Flight": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $75 premium balcony level, $30 orchestra level.
Hauntings on the Hill: "Malice Inc.: How to Succeed in Business without Really Dying," 7 p.m., Brown Residential College at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3312, $5 per person, $9 for two people. First hour is family hour.
”The Savannah Sipping Society”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
"The Haunting of Hill House": 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions at 1717 Allied Lane, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
