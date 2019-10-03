Maggie Rose with Them Vibes and Dropping Julia: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Sisters & Brothers with The BLNDRS: 8 p.m., IX Art Park, $10, $7 advance.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
First Friday: Open stage and potluck dinner, 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover, bring your musical instruments.
Susan Munson and Mojo Pie: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Chickenhead Blues Band: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Ken Farmer & The Authenticators: 6-9 p.m., Two Brothers Southwestern Grill food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Charlie and The 45s: Live Band Country Karaoke: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyards and Winery, (540) 547-3707, no cover.
DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $54.75, $39.75, $34.75, $29.75.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
