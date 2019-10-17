Sun Seeker & Duncan Fellows with Sixteen Jackies: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.

Party Like a Rock Star: Fundraising party, 8 p.m., Music Resource Center, (434) 979-5478, $150, multiple sponsorship packages available.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU present Bill Mize: 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, $16, $13 advance.

Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Calie Garrett: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

In the Round: Will Overman, Eric Knutson, Blake Hunter, Genna Matthew: 8-10 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.

Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

7th Grade Girl Fight with The Mutineers and Leisure Suit Larry: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Mojo Pie: 9 p.m., Moe's BBQ, (434) 202-2288, no cover.

DJ Double U: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Jared Stout Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Free Movie Friday screening of "The Farewell": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

Choral Showcase featuring University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women's Chorus: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $5 students.

"The Savannah Sipping Society": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.

”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.

"Peter Rabbit Tales — Live on Stage": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $14.75, $10.75 youths.

Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with filmmaker Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.

