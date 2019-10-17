Sun Seeker & Duncan Fellows with Sixteen Jackies: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.
Party Like a Rock Star: Fundraising party, 8 p.m., Music Resource Center, (434) 979-5478, $150, multiple sponsorship packages available.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
The Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU present Bill Mize: 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, $16, $13 advance.
Cherry Red: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Calie Garrett: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
In the Round: Will Overman, Eric Knutson, Blake Hunter, Genna Matthew: 8-10 p.m., The Front Porch, $15-$12.
Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
7th Grade Girl Fight with The Mutineers and Leisure Suit Larry: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
Mojo Pie: 9 p.m., Moe's BBQ, (434) 202-2288, no cover.
DJ Double U: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Jared Stout Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Free Movie Friday screening of "The Farewell": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.
Choral Showcase featuring University Singers, UVa Chamber Singers, Virginia Glee Club and Virginia Women's Chorus: 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, $10, $5 students.
"The Savannah Sipping Society": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
"Peter Rabbit Tales — Live on Stage": 6 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $14.75, $10.75 youths.
Documentary Filmmaking Workshop with filmmaker Ty Cooper: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.