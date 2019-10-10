Coheed and Cambria with Astronoid: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $21-$36, sold out.
10th annual The Festy: IX Art Park, $119.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
The Songmaker Series:James Keelaghan in Concert: 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, $24, $20 advance.
Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., music by The Bottle Shop from 2 to 5 p.m., 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Boxed Lunch: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Jeff Scroggins & Colorado: 8-10 p.m., The Front Porch, $12-$10.
Susie & The Pistols: 6-9 p.m., Mouth Wide Open food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Hilarities at Holly's with Winston Hodges, Dylan Vattelana and Mu Cuzzo: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Open Mic Night: Seating and sign-up at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $2 for spectators.
DJ Crazy Craig: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Matt Willner & Enemies: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
"Lungs": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.
