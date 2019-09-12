Kacey Musgraves: Oh, What a World: Tour II with Weyes Blood: 8 p.m., gates open at 6:30 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, sold out.
A Night with the National Champions: Celebration of University of Virginia's first NCAA basketball championship with presentation of rings and raising of championship banner, 5 p.m., John Paul Jones Arena, (800) 542-8821, $50 lower-bowl seating and $25 for upper-bowl seating, sponsored tables available.
Cville Series: The Open Mic: 7-9 p.m., sign-ups at 6:45 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, (434) 260-8720, $5 for spectators, free for performers.
Cville Rap Olympics: 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park Indoor Space, $10.
Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.
Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.
Orchard Jams with Matt Johnson: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free, donations accepted for Meals on Wheels.
Cherry Red: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Josh Mayo: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Bobby Midnight Band: 6-9 p.m., Mouth Wide Shut food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Boxed Lunch: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.
DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Open Mic Night: Seating and sign-ups at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $2 for spectators.
Matt Willner & Enemies: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Charlottesville Chamber Music Festival: 7:30 p.m., V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 295-5395, $25-$6.
”The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
