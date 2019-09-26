Hoopla featuring Ripe, The Judy Chops, The Rad Trads and Robert Walter’s 20th Congress: Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, $150-$65.

Season 5 Premiere of ”Poldark”: Presented by VPM PBS and the Paramount, 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

L.Y.A.O. with Aries Spears, Night 1: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Stray Fossa EP Release Party with Minor Poet and Good Dog Nigel: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Orchard Jams with Funktional Electrik: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.

Timi Ryalls: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Tyler Dick: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Jon Spear Band: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Jesse Gimbel Band with Rob Cheatham Trio: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Madly Backwards: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Charlottesville Municipal Band Clarinet Ensemble: 7 p.m., New Dominion Bookshop, (434) 295-2552, free,

”The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

