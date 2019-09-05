Indigo Girls with H.C. McEntire: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $49 lower reserved, $35 general admission.

VPM PBS Open House: 4-9 p.m., VPM PBS Office on Downtown Mall, (434) 202-1194, free.

Wallows with Remo Drive: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

Strand of Oaks with Apex Manor: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

Orchard Jams with Will Overman Band: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free, donations accepted for Meals on Wheels.

First Fridays: Potluck-style dinner and open stage, 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover, bring a dish to share and your musical instruments.

Timi Ryalls: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., 106 Street Food food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Cougar Beatrice: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Out of the Blue: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

"The Sound of Music": 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

