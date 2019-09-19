FRIDAY 9-20

Smooth Hound Smith with Kyshona Armstrong: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.

Full Nelson Friday: 6-8 p.m., Blue Mountain Brewery in Afton, (540) 456-8020, free.

Friday Cheers Night: 6-8 p.m., food available 5 to 9 p.m., Blue Mountain Barrel House in Arrington, (434) 263-4002, no cover.

The Missy Raines Quartet: Presented by Prism Coffeehouse and WTJU, 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $19, $16 advance.

Orchard Jams with Jon Spear Band: 5-9 p.m., Chiles Peach Orchard in Crozet, (434) 823-1583, free.

The Gladstones: 8:30 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Bob Bennetta: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Dropping Julia: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Midnight Buzz Band: 6-9 p.m., Blue Ridge Pizza Company food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

Madly Backwards: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Open Music Jam: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, everyone welcome to play, no cover.

Local Vocals at Sunset: 6-9 p.m., Prince Michel Vineyard and Winery, (540) 547-3707, no cover.

DJ Tova: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Jacob Paul Allen Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Free Movie Fridays screening of "Amazing Grace": 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5362, free.

”The Sound of Music”: 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

