Bartenders’ Ball: Formal masquerade to honor bartenders, hosts, servers and other industry professionals, 8 p.m., indoors at IX Art Park, $10, $5 advance. Part of the proceeds will support mental health services for workers in the service industry.
Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.
Onyx Manor: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Red and the Romantics: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.