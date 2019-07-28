MONDAY 7-29
L.Y.A.O. Comedy Open Mic Night with host Chris Alan: 8 p.m., sign-ups begin at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, free.
Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.
Onyx Manor: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Red and the Romantics: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Voice Master Class, 1 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Winds Master Class, 3 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.