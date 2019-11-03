Hippo Campus with The Greeting Committee: Presented by WNRN, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $79 VIP, $28, $26 advance, sold out.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

 

