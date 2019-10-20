Katie Toupin: A 106.1 The Corner Brighten the Corners Show with Grayson Foster: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $14, $12 advance.

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

Third Monday Special Guest: East High Cellar: 6:30-9:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

