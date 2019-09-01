 

Weekly Jazz Night with Brian Caputo Jazz Trio featuring Jacob Ungerleider and Andrew Randazzo: 5:30-8 p.m., Oakhurst Hall, free, valet parking $10.

Onyx Manor: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Red and the Romantics: 6:30-9:30 p.m., the Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, no cover, 21 and older.

 

