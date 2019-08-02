Virginia Football Meet the Team Rally: 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, free.
WNRN Presents The Days Between featuring Bigfoot County/Sisters and Brothers: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, limited $40 ticket four-packs available.
BiG! with 7th Grade Girl Fight: Album release party for "small," 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $7.
Music on the Patio with Bomar & Ritter: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Kiz Carter and Juke Jackson: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Sammy Horn: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
John D'earth: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
Harli & The House of Jupiter and Butterfly Vendetta: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Justin Luke McCurry: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Paramount Presents: The Royal Ballet in HD — "Romeo & Juliet": 1 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $14.50, $12.50 seniors, $10.50 students.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Music 101: Inside the Drawings and Music of Mussorgsky's "Pictures at an Exhibition" with Erin Freeman, 9:30 a.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $12.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings & Winds Performance, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks IV: Season Finale — Pictures at an Exhibition, 7:30 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with conductor John Morris Russell at 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
Summer Shorts Festival: Gorilla Theater Productions, 8 p.m., 1717 Allied St., Suite B, (434) 547-7986, $15, $10 students and seniors.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 and 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.