Weezer vs. Blink-182 featuring The Great Heights Band and The Dude Ranch with Guerrilla Radio: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, limited $40 ticket four-packs available.
Max Frost with Swells and Six Foot Ceilings: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $17, $15 advance.
Second Saturday Concert Series with Local Vocals at DuCard Vineyards has been canceled. (540) 923-4206.
Kingdom of Mustangs: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Eric Franzen: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Matt Via: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
Six Foot Ceilings: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Jason Burke Birthday Party with Alchemy’s Muse: 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, includes potluck dinner, $7 cover.
David Kulund & The Jackleg Preachers: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
The C’ville Sing Out!: Community singing event co-sponsored by the City of Charlottesville and Unity Days includes rehearsal at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center and performance at 4 p.m. at Sprint Pavilion, $5 fee to participate.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 and 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”When It Rains, It Pours” at Paramount Theater has been canceled. (434) 979-1333.