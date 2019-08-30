 

Can't Feel My Face 2010s Dance Party: With DJ Will Eastman and DJ Ozker, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram with The Cerny Brothers: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, sold out.

An Evening with Ronnie Milsap: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75 gold circle, $44.75 and $39.75. 

Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Madison, (540) 948-4455, free, park at Madison County High School or Fair Grounds and take free shuttle to festival site.

Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Zaltandi World Dance Festival and Beleza: Season opener, 2-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Zachary Zalar: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.

BeGreatDez Presents: All-White Labor Day Party with Deejay Bovay: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free, wear white attire.

Eats and Beats with music by Michael Clem: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Monthly Jazz Sessions with The Accidentals and Les Yeux Noir: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, no cover.

Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.

 

