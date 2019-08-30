Can't Feel My Face 2010s Dance Party: With DJ Will Eastman and DJ Ozker, 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance, $40 for ticket four-pack.
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram with The Cerny Brothers: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, sold out.
An Evening with Ronnie Milsap: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $74.75 gold circle, $44.75 and $39.75.
Taste of the Mountains Main Street Festival: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Madison, (540) 948-4455, free, park at Madison County High School or Fair Grounds and take free shuttle to festival site.
Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Zaltandi World Dance Festival and Beleza: Season opener, 2-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.
Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Labor Day Weekend Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Zachary Zalar: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
BeGreatDez Presents: All-White Labor Day Party with Deejay Bovay: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free, wear white attire.
Eats and Beats with music by Michael Clem: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Monthly Jazz Sessions with The Accidentals and Les Yeux Noir: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, no cover.
Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.