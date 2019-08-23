Dwight Yoakam with Jordan Brooker: 7 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, $75 gold circle reserved, $55 lower pavilion reserved, $39 general admission.
100 Proof Gogo Band: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
Small Town Rodeo: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Music on the Patio with Mattie Fuller: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Matthew O'Donnell: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Gabriel Planas: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Sisters and Brothers: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
Hip-Hop Throwbacks with Deejay Bovay: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Rue Moyer: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Anchovia and The Grandmother Wolf: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $7r.
The Embalmers: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Screening of "Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333, $10, $8 youths 12 and younger.
“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 8 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.
”Steel Magnolias”: Victory Hall Players, 7:30 p.m., Images Salon in Scottsville, $20, $15 students and seniors.
USA Dance: August Ballroom Dance 8 p.m., Eddie K. and Adela Su will teach West Coast swing to beginners at 7 p.m. and intermediate dancers at 7:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville Ballroom, $13, $10 USA Dance members, $6 students with IDs, free for dance teachers. Class included in admission. Light refreshments. No smoking or alcohol permitted. Wear soft-soled shoes. Smart casual to dressy attire.