Eternal Summers with pqnbud and Yessirov: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10.
LARPFaire: Inaugural live-action role-playing event, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., IX Art Park, (434) 207-2355, free.
Albemarle CiderWorks’ 10th Anniversary: Music by Tara Mills and Jimmy Stelling, 1-6 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Second Saturday Concert Series with South Canal Street: 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Eli Cook: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Patrick Keese: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Perfect Storm with Drex Weaver: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
Deejay Bovay: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Jason Burke: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Bastille Day Celebration: Live music, wine releases, boules and Bastille Day trivia, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyards, (540) 832-3895, free.
Second Saturday with music by Jon Spear Band: 2-5 p.m., food truck on site starting at noon, Virginia Distillery Company, (434) 823-1486, no cover.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Music 101: Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella”: Commedia dell’arte at its Finest with Erin Freeman, 9:30 a.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $12.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings Performance, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks I: Art Becomes Music with conductor Stephen Mulligan, 7:30 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Mulligan at 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
”Camelot”: Charlottesville Opera, 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 293-4500, $75, $65, $50, $25, $16.50 students, $12 youths ages 12 and younger.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Four County Players, 7 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $20, $15 for members of groups of 10 or more.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”Rent”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.