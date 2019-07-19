An Evening with Better Off Dead: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $30 for ticket four-pack.
SK8 Nelson: Fifth annual fundraiser for Nelson County’s only skate park featuring music by Shagwuf, The Blndrs, The Falsies and 7th Grade Girl Fight, 4-9 p.m., Rockfish Valley Community Center, (434) 361-0100, $5, free for paid competitors and ages 12 and younger.
VibeFest 2K19: Unity Vibes featuring Jaewar & Vibe Riot, Delta Junction and 100 Proof: 2 p.m.-1 a.m., Indoor Event Space at IX Art Park, (434) 207-2355, free.
Johnny B and the Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Evan Mook: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Jason Burke: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
DJ Malc D: Brunch set, noon-4 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
”Elevate” with DJs Cadence & Philophonic: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Karaoke: 7-10 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, no cover.
Eats and Beats with music by Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., FARMacy food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Summer Main Street “Latin Beats” Concert with Berto Sales & Vincent Zorn and Beleza: 6-9 p.m., Taylor Park in Orange, free, bring lawn chairs. No coolers, pets or outside food or alcoholic beverages allowed.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Music 101: Vaughan Williams’ “Symphony No. 5”: Bringing the English Countryside to the Mountains of Virginia with Erin Freeman, 9:30 a.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $12.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Composers & Strings Master Class and Recording, 1 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, free.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Composers & Strings Performance, 3 p.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks II: Orion Weiss Plays Beethoven with conductor Victor Yampolsky and pianist Orion Weiss, 7:30 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Yampolsky at 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Four County Players, 7 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $20, $15 for members of groups of 10 or more.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 and 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Afternoons with Austen: A Tea at the Theatre”: Heritage Theatre Festival, call for time, Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$30 gluten-free, $25 and $20 children younger than 12.
”Rent”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society’s July Dance with instructors and DJs Eddie & Adela: 8 p.m., includes potluck tailgate at 6 p.m. (rain cancels) and a West Coast swing “fancy footwork” lesson at 7 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (434) 293-8849, $13, $10 swing dance society members and $5 students with IDs, first-time attendees and members with July birthdays, free if younger than 16, babysitting not provided.