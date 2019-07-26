Albemarle County Fair: 10 a.m.-9 p.m., James Monroe’s Highland, (434) 293-8000, $5, free if younger than 6.
John Doyle and Jeremy Kittel: Presented by Blue Ridge Irish Music School and WTJU-FM, 7 p.m., C'ville Coffee, (434) 409-9631, $25, $22 advance.
The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Sammy Horn: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5 cover.
When & Where with DJs Magnanimous and Mostly Pulp: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by David Tewksbury: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Rapunzel’s Jazz Sessions with Johnny Clark jump swing combo and The Accidentals: 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, bring instruments for jam session, no cover.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Music 101: The Music & Legacy of Louise Farrenc with Jim Lyon, 9:30 a.m., Michael White Performance Center at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $12.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy Strings & Winds Performance, 10 a.m., location at Wintergreen Resort to be announced, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks III: Grandeur & Glory with conductor Erin Freeman, 7:30 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Freeman at 6:30 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
Shakespeare at the Ruins: ”A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” Four County Players, 7 p.m., pre-show entertainment at 6 p.m., Barboursville Ruins at Barboursville Vineyards, (540) 832-5355, $20, $15 for members of groups of 10 or more.
Summer Shorts Festival: Gorilla Theater Productions, 8 p.m., 1717 Allied St., Suite B, (434) 547-7986, $15, $10 students and seniors.
“Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 7:30 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”Rent”: 7:30 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.