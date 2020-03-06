 

Cody Purvis with Cheap Whiskey: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance, limited $32 ticket four-packs available.

Garcia's Forest at Lockn' Presents: Circles Around the Sun with Frank Locrasto: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20.

Petit VibeFest 2K20 with Natalia Clavier of Thievery Corporation, Jaewar and Vibe Riot, Varina Taylor, Lady Taij and Zye Young: 8-11 p.m., indoors at The Rabbit Hole at IX Art Park, $15.

John Rimel with Brian Rimel: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

Jimmy O and Sam Morris: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Hard Road Trio: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $18-$15.

Skruff & Ragz: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

"The Mousetrap": 8 p.m., Four County Players in Barboursville, (540) 832-5355, $18, $16 seniors and students, $14 children ages 12 and younger.

"Men on Boats": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $26, $22 students and seniors.

Historic Backstage Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

 

