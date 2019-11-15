SATURDAY 11-16

Randy Houser with Paul Cauthen: Presented by 99.7 CYK, 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40, $37 advance.

Scythian with Ben-David Warner and Anna Smith: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.

Local Vocals: 5-8 p.m., Blue Quartz Winery and Shotwell Run Brewery in Etlan, (540) 923-4048, no cover.

Feminine Hijinks: All-woman improv comedy group presents long-form improv with special guests The Administration, 8 p.m., The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative, $10.

Stephanie Nakasian's Fall Cabaret Concert Series: " '60s-'70s: Swinging the Pop Songs of My Childhood," 7-9 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, $12, $10 students.

Music on the Patio with 2Wishes: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Koda and Marie: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Butterfly Vendetta CD Release with Breakers: 10 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Winter Music Series with music by Greg Ward: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Gene and Gayla Mills: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel's Coffee and Books, (434) 263-6660, $7.

Barry Snoddy: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.

Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

26th annual Martha's Market: Presented by The Women's Committee of the Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Pavilion at Boar's Head Resort, $10 includes unlimited entry throughout the weekend, benefits women's breast health care and programs. Celebration of Hope Gala is planned for 7 to 10 p.m.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia: "Romantic Titans: Bruckner, Mendelssohn, Richard Strauss": With horn soloist Katy Ambrose, 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Audirorium at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students. Each UVa student may request one free ticket in advance. Richard Will presents "Know the Score" pre-concert lecture at 7:15 p.m. in nearby Minor Hall.

“A Nice Family Gathering”: Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.

"Tigers Be Still": 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, $26, $22 students and seniors.

Lifeview Marketing Presents: The 14th annual Best of Both Worlds Dance & Step Competition: 3:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $18.50, $16 advance.

Lifeview Marketing Presents: The ninth annual United Nations of Comedy Tour: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $37.50.

"She Kills Monsters": University of Virginia Department of Drama, 8 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre at UVa, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members, $8 students, includes mature content.

UpFront:"Innovations": Charlottesville Ballet dancers perform, guest artist is Paige Speight, 4 and 7 p.m., includes wine by DuCard Vineyards and hors d'oeuvres by The Shebeen Pub and Braai, Charlottesville Ballet's studio theater, (434) 973-2555, $25-$15.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments