Kishi Bashi with Cicada Rhythm: Presented by WNRN, 9 p.m., doors open at 8 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $22, $20 advance. 

The Dip with The BLNDRS: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.

Anya Hinkle and Tellico in Prism Coffeehouse event: 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., C'ville Coffee, (434) 978-4335, 17, $14 advance.

Music on the Patio with Jimmy O: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

The Gladstones: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Winter Music Series with music by David Tewksbury: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

The Mad Children: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Cello Master Class with Wesley Baldwin: 11 a.m., 107 Old Cabell Hall, (434) 924-3052, free.

"A Nice Family Gathering": Persimmon Tree Players, 7:30 p.m., Carysbrook Performing Arts Center in Fork Union, (434) 842-1333, $15, $12 advance, $10 students, military members and veterans, family package available.

"Is He Dead?": St. Anne's-Belfield Upper School, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall on Greenway Rise Campus at 2132 Ivy Road, $16.50, $11.50 students. 

Met Live in HD: Madama Butterfly: 12.55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.

Virginia Opera: "Arias and Duets" featuring soprano Symone Harcum, mezzo-soprano Whitney Robinson, baritone Joseph Mazzara, bass-baritone Karl Butterman and pianist Kelvin Yang, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $15, $12 seniors and students.

Dance Program of the Department of Drama at the University of Virginia: Fall Dance Concert with guest artists Faith Levine and Katharine Birdsall, 8 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $7, $6 seniors and UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $5 students. Each UVa student may request one free ticket in advance. 

 

