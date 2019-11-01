Carbon Leaf with Will Overman: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20, $18 advance, $limited number of $60 ticket four-packs available.
Dylan LeBlanc and Night Moves: Presented by WNRN, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15.
Buttefucos: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Winter Music Series with music by Rue Moyer: Noon-4 p.m., Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
Bennie Dodd and Joey Davis: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $7.
Jacob Paul Allen Band: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Screening of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" with live shadowcast by Voyeuristic Intention: 9 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333. $30 for admission, prop bag and five drawing tickets; $20 for admission, prop bag and one drawing tickets; $15 for admission and prop bag; $10 admission only, $5 for prop bag only. Costumes encouraged for costume contest.
Free Bridge Quintet with pianist Bob Hallahan and trombonist Doug Bethel: “Jazz Messenger: The Music of Art Blakey,” 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $15, $13 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.
"Meditation on Hildegarde": Music by cellist Amanda Gookin and violinist David McCormick with exploratory meditations inspired by the music and writing of Hildegarde von Bingen, 7:30 p.m., Municipal Arts Center, (703) 587-0483, $25.
Concert version of "Faust": James Madison University Opera Theatre and Orchestra with Charlottesville Opera, features Susan Gouthro as Marguerite and Jamison Walker as Faust, 7:30 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Anne's-Belfield School, $20, $5 students.
”The Haunting of Hill House”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions at 1717 Allied Lane, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
Met Live in HD: Manon: $12.55 p.m., includes pre-opera lecture by Brenda Patterson, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors, $18 students.
