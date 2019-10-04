Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.
100 Proof Gogo Band with Ebony Groove and DJ Moe: 10 p.m., doors open at 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.
The Falsies with Ruckus the Bulldog and F***able Cousin: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.
Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Virginia Blues Festival with Bobby BlackHat, Chickenhead Blues Band and Johnny B and The Goodes: 2-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.
The Spookshow with Ships in the Night and The Brickbats: With special guest DJs Cadybug and PAT 626, 10 p.m., IX Art Park, $12, $10 advance.
Red and the Romantics: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Sammy Horn: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
John D'earth: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Robin Bullock and Sue Richards: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $12-$10.
Eats and Beats with music by Greg Ward: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Lord Nelson and Koda Kerl and Marie Borgman of Chamomile and Whiskey: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.
Madly Backwards: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.