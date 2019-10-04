 

Manhattan Short Film Festival: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $11 students.

100 Proof Gogo Band with Ebony Groove and DJ Moe:  10 p.m., doors open at 9 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.

The Falsies with Ruckus the Bulldog and F***able Cousin: 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $12, $10 advance.

Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Virginia Blues Festival with Bobby BlackHat, Chickenhead Blues Band and Johnny B and The Goodes: 2-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

The Spookshow with Ships in the Night and The Brickbats: With special guest DJs Cadybug and PAT 626, 10 p.m., IX Art Park, $12, $10 advance.

Red and the Romantics: 7 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Sammy Horn: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

John D'earth: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Robin Bullock and Sue Richards: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $12-$10.

Eats and Beats with music by Greg Ward: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Lord Nelson and Koda Kerl and Marie Borgman of Chamomile and Whiskey: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.

Madly Backwards: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

 

