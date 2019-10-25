Mason Ramsey with Avenue Beat and Jenna Paulette: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $18, $15 advance.
2019 Mock Stars Ball and Art Show, Night 2, with host Paige Campbell: Starring Billy and Molly from The Judy Chops as Sonny and Cher (and other duets), Sweet Afton as Dixie Chicks, Jam Thicket as The Who, Choose Your Own Adventure as Steely Dan, Koda Kerl as Bob Seger, Stray Fossa as The Killers, The Unholy Four as Bad Religion and Still Cyco as Suicidal Tendencies, 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $25, $20 advance, benefit for Shelter for Help in Emergency in memory of Whitney French.
Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Cunningham Creek Winery at Middlefork Farm in Palmyra, (434) 207-3907, no cover.
Fall Harvest and Leaf Peep Festival with Scuffletown: 11 a.m.-6 p.m., music from 1 to 5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Johnny B and the Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Eastwood Farm and Winery Release Party: New winery releases its first small-batch wines, Mouth Wide Open food truck will be there, 2-4 p.m., Eastwood Farm and Winery, no cover.
Gabrel Planas: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Special Consensus: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$18.
When & Where: All Synths Day with DJ Magnanimous and DJ Mostly Pulp: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Frank Rivera: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Stephanie Nakasian, the Accidentals and the Dwight Spencer Faculty Four in Artist Showcase series: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.
Patrick Coman Trio: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
University of Virginia Jazz Ensemble with tenor saxophonist Jeff Antoniuk and guitarist John Lee: “Flow,” 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $10, $9 UVa faculty and staff members, $5 students, free for UVa students who reserve in advance.
Hauntings on the Hill: “Malice Inc.: How to Succeed in Business without Really Dying,” 7 p.m., Brown Residential College at University of Virginia, (434) 924-3312, $5 per person, $9 for two people. First hour is family hour.
”The Savannah Sipping Society”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
”The Haunting of Hill House”: 8 p.m., Gorilla Theater Productions at 1717 Allied Lane, (434) 233-4456, $15, $10 students and seniors.
”The Best of Godspell”: 7 p.m., Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church, (434) 293-7049, free. Offering will be taken to support Rachel’s Haven.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
Women’s Dance to Support Trauma Survivors with DJ Wendy Repass: 9 p.m., Firefly, $15, $10 students, cash only at door. Supports Sexual Assault Resource Agency and The Center for Earth-Based Healing.
USA Dance October Ballroom Dance and Costume Party: Includes West Coast swing classes by Stacy and Sue Suter at 7 p.m. for beginners and 7:30 p.m. for intermediate-level dancers, social dance at 8 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville Ballroom, $13, $10 USA Dance members, $6 students with IDs. Light refreshments. No smoking or alcohol. Wear soft-soled shoes. Smart casual to dressy attire; costumes encouraged but not required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.