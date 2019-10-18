Fall for a Rescue: Music, games, adoptable horses and ponies, kissable goats and huggable donkeys, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary in Louisa, (540) 842-1756, free.

Carillon Concert by Jesse Ratcliffe: Carillonneur for Luray Singing Tower performs, 10:30 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, free. Pick up printed programs inside the church; if weather permits, listeners can sit in McGuffey Park.

Seventh annual All-Black Affair hosted by MzzPeachezz22 x Kween Eazy757: Soundtrack by DJ Jo'Iyce, 10 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20-$15, $10 advance.

L.Y.A.O. with Chris Alan featuring Dominic Rivera with host TJ Ferguson: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance, 18 and older.

Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

IXtoberfest: Music by Elby Brass and Wandering Cabaret, contests for best German costume, best chicken dance and best mustache, 2-6 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Tales from the Stripped: Burlesque by Phoenix Eye Productions, featuring Tabbie Athame, Bebe Demure, Honey Yvonne, Saffron Soleil, Selene Noire, Franki Boom and MC Miss Meccakhan, 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.

Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Hard Swimming Fish: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Evan Mook: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Matthew Willnew and Enemies: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Afternoon Waltz with Owen Morrison: 2-4 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$10.

Owen Morrison's Daybreak Trio: 8-10 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$15.

Solmajik: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Eats and Beats with music by Tara Mills: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

2019 Rapunzel's Songwriters' Contest: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.

DJ 2Low: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.

Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

Screening of "Clerks": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.

"The Savannah Sipping Society": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.

”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.

Twilight Tours Through Scottsville History: Tours leave every 20 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. from Scottsville Museum, $5.

Theatre of the Oppressed Lab: Creativity and Democracy with Brad Stoller, Mecca Burns and Matthew Slaats: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free, 14 and older, pre-registration requested.

Beer & Ballet: Charlottesville Ballet's 12 season opener, 5:30 p.m., dance performances at 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, (434) 227-7592, free.

Charlottesville Swing Dance Society's October Dance with DJ Jacen Northcutt: 8 p.m., costume contest at around 8:30 p.m., $13, $10 swing dance society members, $5 students, first-time attendees and members with October birthdays, free if younger than 16. Babysitting not provided. Parking limited; carpooling encouraged.   

