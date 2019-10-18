Fall for a Rescue: Music, games, adoptable horses and ponies, kissable goats and huggable donkeys, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Serenity Farm Equine Sanctuary in Louisa, (540) 842-1756, free.
Carillon Concert by Jesse Ratcliffe: Carillonneur for Luray Singing Tower performs, 10:30 a.m., Christ Episcopal Church, free. Pick up printed programs inside the church; if weather permits, listeners can sit in McGuffey Park.
Seventh annual All-Black Affair hosted by MzzPeachezz22 x Kween Eazy757: Soundtrack by DJ Jo'Iyce, 10 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $20-$15, $10 advance.
L.Y.A.O. with Chris Alan featuring Dominic Rivera with host TJ Ferguson: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance, 18 and older.
Paramount Theater Tours: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
IXtoberfest: Music by Elby Brass and Wandering Cabaret, contests for best German costume, best chicken dance and best mustache, 2-6 p.m., IX Art Park, free.
Tales from the Stripped: Burlesque by Phoenix Eye Productions, featuring Tabbie Athame, Bebe Demure, Honey Yvonne, Saffron Soleil, Selene Noire, Franki Boom and MC Miss Meccakhan, 8:30 p.m., IX Art Park, $15, $10 advance.
Music on the Patio with Kat and the Travelers: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Hard Swimming Fish: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Evan Mook: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Matthew Willnew and Enemies: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Afternoon Waltz with Owen Morrison: 2-4 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$10.
Owen Morrison's Daybreak Trio: 8-10 p.m., The Front Porch, $20-$15.
Solmajik: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Tara Mills: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
2019 Rapunzel's Songwriters' Contest: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $10.
DJ 2Low: 8:30-11:30 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.
Hambone Relay: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Screening of "Clerks": 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7.
"The Savannah Sipping Society": 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
Twilight Tours Through Scottsville History: Tours leave every 20 minutes from 6 to 8 p.m. from Scottsville Museum, $5.
Theatre of the Oppressed Lab: Creativity and Democracy with Brad Stoller, Mecca Burns and Matthew Slaats: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, free, 14 and older, pre-registration requested.
Beer & Ballet: Charlottesville Ballet's 12 season opener, 5:30 p.m., dance performances at 6 and 7 p.m., Champion Brewing Company, (434) 227-7592, free.
Charlottesville Swing Dance Society's October Dance with DJ Jacen Northcutt: 8 p.m., costume contest at around 8:30 p.m., $13, $10 swing dance society members, $5 students, first-time attendees and members with October birthdays, free if younger than 16. Babysitting not provided. Parking limited; carpooling encouraged.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.