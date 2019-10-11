Paul Koors Band Benefit Show: Album release party for “Make a Man: The Unfinished Life of Paul Koors,” 8 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance. All proceeds will benefit Paul Koors Memorial Foundation, which will support John Ritter Research Foundation for Aortic Health. Koors died of sudden heart failure at age 38.
10th annual The Festy: IX Art Park, $119.
Stephanie Nakasian: “My Standards: ‘60s & ‘70s Plus Swing” with Randy Johnston on guitar and Karl Kimmel on bass in Fall Cabaret Series, 7-9 p.m., C’ville Coffee, $12, $10 students.
Vines & Bines Fest with Bald Top Brewery: 11 a.m.-9 p.m., music by South Canal Street from 2 to 5 p.m., 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.
Jimmy O and Sam Morris: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Eric Franzen: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Randy Johnston: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
When & Where: Voodoo Disco with DJ Magnanimous and DJ Mostly Pulp: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Rue Moyer: Noon-4 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Sisters and Brothers: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, $7.
Local Vocals: 3-6 p.m., Stone Mountain Vineyards in Dyke, (434) 990-9463, no cover.
Jesse Ray Carter Trio: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
Nelson FFA Bluegrass Show with In the Tradition, The Little Mountain Boys, James River Cutups and Deep Blue Express: 4-9 p.m., Nelson County Middle School Auditorium, (434) 263-4801, $10, $5 ages 6 to 12, free if younger than 6, all proceeds will help pay trip expenses for students competing in the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.
”Follies”: 8 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, $30 to $25.
Met Opera Live in HD: “Turandot”: 12:55 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $25, $23 seniors and $18 students. Season subscriptions are $255, $207 and $162.
”Los Valientes”: Core Ensemble’s chamber music theater work, 7:30 p.m., Main Stage Theatre in V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College, (434) 961-5376, $12, $10 seniors and students. Preceded by PVCC Pottery Club’s ”Empty Bowls” fundraising dinner to help Sin Barreras from 5 to 7:30 p.m.; donate $20 to $30 for a handcrafted bowl to fill with soup, desserts and sides.
”The Savannah Sipping Society”: 8 p.m., The Cellar at Four County Players, (540) 832-5355, $15. Seating is limited; reservations recommended.
”Lungs”: University of Virginia Department of Drama, 2 p.m., Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $14, $12 seniors, $12 UVa faculty, staff and alumni association members and $8 students.
