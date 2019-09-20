Hip-Hop Showcase featuring Keese and Quin Bookz with Danny LZ, Reppa Ton, Tre Five and Sneeze: 9 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $10, $7 advance.

”A Night of Black Innovation in Music” with Roland Wiggins: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $20 suggested donation.

Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Cville Sabroso Latin Music & Culture Festival: noon-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

’80s vs. ’90s Hip-Hop with DJ Flatline: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park Indoor Space, free, 21 and older.

Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

The Songmaker Series Presents: Pat Alger in Concert: 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 817-2633, $23, $20 advance.

The Songmaker Series Presents: Pat Alger Songwriting Workshop: 1-4 p.m., Greenwood, $50, space is limited, reservations required.

Music on the Patio with music by Jimmy O: 2-5 p.m., DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, no cover.

Susan Munson and Mojo Pie: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Evan Mook: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Patrick Coman Trio: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Second Draw: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $12-$10.

When & Where Afro-Latin House Night with live drummers: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Eats and Beats with music by Justin Luke McCurry: Noon-4 p.m., Gourmeltz food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ MGM: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Chamomile and Whiskey: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $10.

The Brothers Gillespie: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

”Theatre of the Oppressed Lab: Creativity and Democracy” with Brad Stoller, Mecca Burns and Matthew Slaats: Monthly workshop series by Piedmont Virginia Community College Theatre Department, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Maxwell Black Box Theatre at PVCC, (434) 961-5246, free, pre-registration required, no experience necessary.

”The Sound of Music”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

Charlottesville Swing Dance Society Dance with instructor and DJ Robin Smith: 8 p.m., lesson at 7 p.m. included in admission, Ivy Creek United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, $13 general admission, $10 CSDS members, $5 students with IDs, first-time attendees and members with September birthdays, free if younger than 16, babysitting not provided. Carpooling recommended, as parking is limited.

