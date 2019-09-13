Welcome to Night Vale with Dreamboy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.

The Other Favorites: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance.

Immodest Opulence Presents Femmes N' Fun!: A Burlesque & Drag Show: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 and older.

Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.

Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring third annual Black Business Expo and music by Corey Harris: 2-9 p.m., music begins at 6:45 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

'80s vs. '90s Hip-Hop with DJ Flatline: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park Indoor Space, free, 21 and older.

Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.

Eric Franzen: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

The Blenders: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

When & Where with DJs: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Eats and Beats with music by David Tewksbury: Noon-4 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Molimo and Johnny B Clarke: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $7.

Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.

”The Sound of Music”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

