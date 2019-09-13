Welcome to Night Vale with Dreamboy: 8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $35, $30 advance.
The Other Favorites: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance.
Immodest Opulence Presents Femmes N' Fun!: A Burlesque & Drag Show: 9 p.m., doors open at 8:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $20 VIP, $20 day of show, $15 advance, 18 and older.
Paramount Theater Tour: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, free.
Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring third annual Black Business Expo and music by Corey Harris: 2-9 p.m., music begins at 6:45 p.m., IX Art Park, free.
'80s vs. '90s Hip-Hop with DJ Flatline: 10 p.m.-2 a.m., IX Art Park Indoor Space, free, 21 and older.
Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Eric Franzen: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
The Blenders: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.
When & Where with DJs: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by David Tewksbury: Noon-4 p.m., Spice Sea Gourmet food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Molimo and Johnny B Clarke: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, $7.
Cashless Society: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
”The Sound of Music”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.