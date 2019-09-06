Joyful Noise: Love Canon and Mighty Joshua: 7 p.m., gates open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (434) 245-4910, VIP tickets $100 each or $150 for two, $25 general admission, benefits The Front Porch.
Filmore with Niko Moon: 8:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $10 advance.
Light House Studio Presents: 18th annual Youth Film Festival: 5:30 p.m. VIP party and 7 p.m. screening, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, 102.50 VIP adults, $32,50 VIP students, $11.50 general admission.
Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Love Fest: Salute to Woodstock's 50th anniversary featuring 10 local bands, noon-11 p.m., IX Art Park, free.
Mojo Pie: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, free.
Ivan Appelrouth: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.
Billy & The Backbeats: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.
Eats and Beats with music by Matt Johnson: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.
DJ Tova and DJ Smudge: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
The Mad Children: 10:30 p.m., The Whiskey Jar, (434) 202-1549, free, 21 and older.
BrassFest: Sixth annual event includes tuba/euphonium cover band Tubular performing "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" at 4:30 p.m. and Rachel Childers and John Mayhood performing works for horn and piano at 7:30 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3052, free, registration requested but not required.
"The Sound of Music": 2 and 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.
