CAAMP, The Motet, Gold Top County Ramblers, The Wooks, Los Colognes, Jonah Tolchin, Dangermuffin, Aaron Lee Tasjan The Brook & The Bluff and The Fritz:{/strong} Devils Backbone Brewing Company’s Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, $150-$65.

2019 Charlottesville Classical Guitar Festival and Competition: 9:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Aldersgate United Methodist Church, (434) 851-0674, $10, full festival fee $60.

L.Y.A.O. with Aries Spears, Night 2: 7:30 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., Jefferson Theater, (800) 594-8499, $40 gold circle day of show, $37 gold circle advance, $30 day of show, $27 advance.

Bumpin Uglies: Catch My Buzz Tour with Space Koi: 9 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m., the Southern Cafe and Music Hall, (800) 594-8499, $15, $12 advance.

Freefall Music & Art Festival featuring Roots Music | Local Food featuring Wild Common: 2-9 p.m., IX Art Park, free.

Quiet Life Motel with Tilley and Matt Wyatt: 7 p.m., C’ville Coffee, (434) 817-2633, call for price.

Fall Oyster Festival with music by South Canal Street: Noon-5 p.m., glass artist Patty Sevre will be there, DuCard Vineyards, (540) 923-4206, $15, $10 advance.

Johnny B and The Goodes: 8 p.m., Durty Nelly’s Pub, (434) 295-1278, no cover.

Gabriel Planas: 6 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, no cover.

Musical Suspects: 10 p.m., Fellini’s 9, (434) 979-4279, $5.

Meadow Mountain: 8 p.m., The Front Porch, $18-$150.

Elevate with DJs Cadence, Improvise and Owen Alek: 9 p.m., Holly’s Diner, (434) 234-4436, free.

Eats and Beats with music by Jason Burke: Noon-4 p.m., Catch the Chef food truck will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, free.

DJ Groovematic: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.

Jazz Session featuring ‘Round Jericho with Dwight Spencer and The Accidentals: Seating at 7:30 p.m., Rapunzel’s Coffee and Books in Lovingston, (434) 263-6660, free.

Campbell Road Band: 8:30-11 p.m., Tavern on the James in Scottsville, (434) 286-3500, no cover.

Local Vocals: 2-5 p.m., Thistle Gate Vineyards in Scottsville, (434) 286-7781, no cover.

Charlottesville Symphony at the University of Virginia with pianist Albert Kim: “Mozart and Brahms,” 8 p.m., Cabell Hall Auditorium, (434) 924-3376, $45-$10, $10 students, each UVa student may request free ticket in advance. Know the Score lecture with Richard Will at 7:15 p.m. before concert in Minor Hall is included in ticket price.

”The Sound of Music”: 2 and 7 p.m., Wintergreen Resort, (434) 325-2200, tickets start at $45 and $35.

USA Dance: September Ballroom Dance, 8 p.m., Taylor Moore will teach the Peabody during classes for beginners at 7 p.m. and intermediate dancers at 7:30 p.m., Unity of Charlottesville Ballroom, $13, $10 USA Dance members, $6 students with IDs, free for dance teachers. No smoking or alcohol. No partner needed. Beginners welcome. Smart casual to dressy attire. Wear soft-soled shoes.

