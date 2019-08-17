Made in Charlottesville Reclaim Concert featuring Ebony Groove, 100 Proof Band and other artists: 1 p.m., Tonsler Park.
Paramount Presents: An Evening with Gladys Knight: 8 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $99.75, $74.75 and $49.75.
Music on the Deck with Pat Anderson: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.
An Evening with Jontavious Willis: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, $25-$22.
Randy Johnston and Jonah Kane-West: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Little Critters Traveling Petting Zoo: Noon-3 p.m., Catch the Chef, Gourmeltz and Kona Ice food trucks will be there, Keswick Vineyards, (434) 244-3341, $5 per car.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
26th annual ”Bonnie and Friends”: Vocal concert featuring soprano Bonnie Samuel, mezzo-soprano Violet Houser, tenor David Collyer and bass Chuck Miller, ensemble includes soprano Mae Sligh, altos Robin McElwee and Darlene Whatley and tenor Ed Bain, Jean Wagner is pianist, Gillum Hall at Crozet Baptist Church, (540) 456-6433, free.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.