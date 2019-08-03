IX Beach Club: Margaritaville: 1-4 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, free.
Music on the Deck with John Kelly: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Sammy Horn: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Berto Sales and Vincent Zorn: Latin guitar duo, 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Paramount at the Movies screening of ”The Goonies”: 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Paramount Presents: National Theatre Live in HD — ”Small Island”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Social Sundays: Singing for Your Cider, 11:30 a.m., Bold Rock Hard Cider, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks IV: Season Finale — Pictures at an Exhibition, 3 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with conductor John Morris Russell at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
”Disney’s Frozen Jr.”: 3 and 7 p.m., Belmont Arts Collaborative at 221 Carlton Road. Suite 3, $15-$12, sold out.
Summer Shorts Festival: Gorilla Theater Productions, 2 p.m., 1717 Allied St., Suite B, (434) 547-7986, $15, $10 students and seniors.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2:30 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.