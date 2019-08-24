Music on the Deck with Dennis Foster: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Matty Metcalfe: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Jon Spear and Dara James: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Screening of ”Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope”: 11 a.m., Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333, $10, $8 youths 12 and younger.
Screening of ”Star Wars: Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back”: 1:30 p.m., Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333, $10, $8 youths 12 and younger.
Screening of ”Star Wars: Episode VI: Return of the Jedi”: 4 p.m., Paramount Theater. (434) 979-1333, $10, $8 youths 12 and younger.
Uncle Devin Kids’ Concert: Fundraiser for Virginia Discovery Museum, 4-6 p.m., music by drummer and percussionist Uncle Devin at 5 p.m., Fry’s Spring Beach Club, (434) 977-1025, $10, $35 family ticket four-pack, free for Fry’s Spring Beach Club members and children younger than 1. Inclement weather will move event indoors to the ballroom.
“Hambone”: Charlottesville Players Guild, 2 p.m., Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, $15-$10.
”Steel Magnolias”: Victory Hall Players, 3 and 7:30 p.m., Images Salon in Scottsville, $20, $15 students and seniors.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.