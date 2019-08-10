Beach Club: Havana Nights: 1-4 p.m., outdoors at IX Art Park, free.
Irish Music featuring Patrick & Aaron Olwell: 2:30-5 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks in North Garden, (434) 297-2326, no cover.
Music on the Deck with Ivan Appelrouth: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Bill Edmonds: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, $5.
Open Mic featuring Turtle Zwadlo: 7-9 p.m., The Front Porch, sign up at emilyjulia@frontporchcville.org, free.
John Rimel: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
“The Niceties”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.