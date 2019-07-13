Music on the Deck with Robin Wynn: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Bill Edmonds: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Willie DE solo acoustic show: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Social Sundays: Beautiful Songs, 11 a.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks I: Art Becomes Music with conductor Stephen Mulligan, 3 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Mulligan at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
”Camelot”: Charlottesville Opera, 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 293-4500, $75, $65, $50, $25, $16.50 students, $12 youths ages 12 and younger.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Afternoons with Austen: A Tea at the Theatre”: Heritage Theatre Festival, call for time, Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$30 gluten-free, $25 and $20 children younger than 12.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.