Amos Lee and Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: 7 p.m., doors open at 6 p.m., Sprint Pavilion, (877) 272-8849, $69 gold circle reserved, $49 lower pavilion reserved, $39 general admission, benefits Charlottesville Free Clinic.
Positive Kulture Festival: Celebration of diversity and positivity through music and food, includes performance by Mighty Joshua and DJs spinning dancehall, soca, Afrobeat, calypso and reggae, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., includes children’s activities, indoors at IX Art Park, free.
Music on the Deck with Brian Franke: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 6 p.m. until late, Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Greg Ward: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Matthew O’Donnell: 4-7 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, no cover.
Hops & Hymns: 7-8 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Social Sundays: In Miniature, 11 a.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks II: Orion Weiss Plays Beethoven with conductor Victor Yampolsky and pianist Orion Weiss, 3 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Yampolsky at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
”Camelot”: Charlottesville Opera, 2 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 293-4500, $75, $65, $50, $25, $16.50 students, $12 youths ages 12 and younger.
“Pride and Prejudice”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Ruth Caplin Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
“Afternoons with Austen: A Tea at the Theatre”: Heritage Theatre Festival, call for time, Helms Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$30 gluten-free, $25 and $20 children younger than 12.
”Rent”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.