Boardwalk Madness: Rocket Science event with music by Shad Gill, Reagan Riley, Waasi, PG and other artists, 2-7 p.m., Indoor Event Space at IX Art Park, (434) 207-2355, donations welcome.
Music on the Deck with Dennis Foster: 2-5 p.m., Cardinal Point Winery and Vineyard in Afton, (540) 456-8400, no cover.
Matty Metcalfe: 6 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Nick Berkin: 10 p.m., Fellini’s, (434) 979-4279, no cover.
Kat and the Travelers: 3-5:30 p.m., Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.
Dennis Nicholas: 4-6 p.m., James River Brewery in Scottsville, (434) 286-7837, no cover.
Travis Elliott: 10 p.m., Rapture, (434) 293-9526, free, 21 and older.
Vern Fischer and His Can’t Hardly Playboys: Music in the tasting room, on the deck if weather permits, 2-5 p.m., Reynard Florence Vineyard and Winery in Barboursville, (540) 832-3895, no cover, picnics welcome outdoors.
Screenings of ”Mary Poppins”: 11 a.m. sensory-friendly screening and 2 p.m. standard screening, Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $7, $5 youths ages 12 and younger.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Social Sundays: Vienna Lager, Meet Vienna Composer, 11 a.m., Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows (434) 361-0541, pay what you will.
Heifetz International Music Institute: Young musicians perform, 3 p.m., Grisham Hall at St. Anne’s-Belfield School, (540) 907-4446, $15.
Wintergreen Music Festival: MountainTop Masterworks III: Grandeur & Glory with conductor Erin Freeman, 3 p.m., includes pre-concert conversation with Freeman at 2 p.m., Dunlop Pavilion at Wintergreen Resort, (434) 361-0541, $45.
Wintergreen Music Festival: Academy in the Valley, 7:30 p.m., Rockfish Valley Community Center, (434) 361-0541, free, donations accepted.
Summer Shorts Festival: Gorilla Theater Productions, 2 p.m., 1717 Allied St., Suite B, (434) 547-7986, $15, $10 students and seniors.
“Steel Magnolias”: Heritage Theatre Festival, 2 p.m., Culbreth Theatre, (434) 924-3376, $35-$15, $15 children and students.
”Rent”: 2 p.m., Live Arts, (434) 977-4177, Ext. 123, sold out.
Salsa Sundays with Charlottesville Salsa Club: Doors at 8 p.m., introductory salsa lesson by Edwin Roa at 8:30 p.m., DJ “O” Con Sabor and DJ Butchata play classic and contemporary Latin music for dancing at 9 p.m., expect salsa with a mix of bachata, merengue and cha cha, IX Art Park, (434) 817-2400, $8 men, $5 women, all ages.